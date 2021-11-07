Iowa football remains at No. 19 in AP Poll

For the second consecutive week, the Hawkeyes are ranked 19th in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Iowa offense huddles up before lining up the line of scrimmage during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 17-12.

The University of Iowa football team remained at No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Hawkeyes defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 17-12, Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston.

The victory snapped Iowa’s two-game losing skid, and halted the Hawkeyes’ descent down the AP rankings. Now-6-2 Iowa has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation by the AP this season.

Iowa still sits in fourth place in the Big Ten Conference West Division standings behind Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Purdue. Technically, all four teams have 4-2 league records, but Wisconsin and Purdue have defeated Iowa head-to-head and thus hold tiebreakers over the Hawkeyes.

Iowa and Minnesota will play each other this Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes were ranked 14th in the USA Today Coaches Poll this week.

The College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings will be released Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Iowa is currently No. 22 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Michigan, No. 20 Wisconsin, and No. 23 Penn State are the other Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s AP Poll.