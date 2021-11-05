Photos: ‘HOW CAN I KEEP FROM SINGING’ Dress Rehearsal

The night before opening, the University of Iowa theatre department rehearses Amanda Keating’s ‘HOW CAN I KEEP FROM SINGING.’ The show centers on the Hilltown Community Choir’s reunion after years apart. The piece was first performed over Zoom in May as a virtual reading, and this production will be the first time in which actors perform in front of a live audience and fully incorporate the music. Director Sarah Gazdowicz has worked on two virtual productions at the University of Iowa, but this will be her first in-person production with a live audience. Togetherness is a key theme in the production, and audience members will encircle an intimate stage with minimalistic set pieces and props, as actors perform in the center circle. The production will run Nov. 5 to Nov. 7. Tickets are free to students and $5 for general admission.

Gallery | 13 Photos Jenna Galligan The cast of ‘HOW CAN I KEEP FROM SINGING’ goes through a run-through at the David Thayer Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The production runs Nov. 5-7.