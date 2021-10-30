Twitter reactions to Iowa’s 27-7 loss to Wisconsin
Believe it or not, Hawkeye fans aren’t thrilled with Iowa’s performance against Wisconsin.
October 30, 2021
MADISON, Wisc. — The No. 9 Iowa football team lost, 27-7, to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes only compiled 156 yards of total offense. Iowa is now 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeye fan base is far from thrilled with Iowa’s performance against Wisconsin.
Here are some Twitter reactions from the game.
There were a lot of things wrong today, but that 4th-down call.. If you’re going to look past the poor start, which I can considering Iowa had momentum in that moment, you call a second straight FB dive? Really? No QB sneak? No fake FB dive and toss? Game-changing call. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) October 30, 2021
HUGE WIN FOR WISCONSIN 👀
The Badgers take down No. 9 Iowa in dominant fashion. pic.twitter.com/0Sct7IzGCh
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2021
Iowa offense going 3 and out pic.twitter.com/T65s0Guic8
— Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) October 30, 2021
It’s not just that Brian Ferentz is objectively bad at his job (he is). Or that Spencer Petras hasn’t progressed at all in a year. It’s that the offensive line is so, SO BAD. And for a Ferentz team, that is both extremely weird and extremely bad news.
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) October 30, 2021
LEAKED: We got an exclusive look at Iowa’s passing playbook. pic.twitter.com/HzaQYWFt0c
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) October 30, 2021
Oh my god he threw the ball out of bounds on 4th down. Help us. Help.
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) October 30, 2021
This guy should be filing for unemployment by Monday. pic.twitter.com/PEAcbN7smT
— Jason Lenczycki (@JasonLenczycki) October 30, 2021
Iowa would be better off bringing in a college kid with an Xbox and Madden 22 and defaulting to ask Madden for every play on offense. Brian Ferentz needs to go. #IowavsWisc #ESPN #Madden22 #collegegameday pic.twitter.com/nfCxCDdiiV
— CyberJosh 2077 (@Manwhometworld) October 30, 2021
Here is Iowa’s total offense rankings, since nepotism reared its ugly head, with, son, Brian Ferentz as OC.
2017: 117th
2018: 92nd
2019: 99th
2020: 88th
2021: 120st (before today’s game)
The Iowa defense has been amazing covering the stink, stank, stunk that is Brian Ferentz.
— Jason Kemp (@jasonkemp) October 30, 2021
Me to Brian Ferentz pic.twitter.com/ADE1OcoW6j
— Klüver (@iAMKluver) October 30, 2021
Watching Iowa’s offense pic.twitter.com/1kVwiV4Wh3
— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 30, 2021
ADVANCED STATS UPDATE, IOWA-WISCONSIN pic.twitter.com/C7C5jI5G6v
— Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) October 30, 2021
For the first time I can ever recall, the Nebraska football crowd is cheering Wisconsin…for beating Iowa.
— Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) October 30, 2021