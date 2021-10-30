Twitter reactions to Iowa’s 27-7 loss to Wisconsin

Believe it or not, Hawkeye fans aren’t thrilled with Iowa’s performance against Wisconsin.

Jerod Ringwald

Wisconsin fullback John Chenal fights for yards during a football game between No. 9 Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes 27-7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
October 30, 2021

MADISON, Wisc. — The No. 9 Iowa football team lost, 27-7, to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes only compiled 156 yards of total offense. Iowa is now 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeye fan base is far from thrilled with Iowa’s performance against Wisconsin.

Here are some Twitter reactions from the game.

