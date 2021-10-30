Live updates | No. 9 Iowa football takes on Wisconsin in Madison

The Hawkeyes haven’t defeated the Badgers on the road since 2015.

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. runs into the end zone during a game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Badgers 24-22. Tracy Jr. ran for a 75 yard touchdown in the 4th quarter.

The No. 9 University of Iowa football team will take on Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison this afternoon. The Hawkeyes haven’t beaten the Badgers on the road since 2015.

Iowa lost its last game to Purdue, 24-7, Oct. 16. The Badgers enter Saturday’s contest fresh off a 30-13 win over the Boilermakers.

Iowa boasts 6-1 overall and 3-1 conference records. Wisconsin is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in league play this season.

Kickoff between the Hawkeyes and Badgers is scheduled 11:02 a.m. The game will air live on ESPN.

PREGAME — When Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz ruled starting defensive back Riley Moss out for Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, junior Terry Roberts was expected to take his place in Iowa’s lineup. Pregame, however, Roberts was spotted in street clothes. UNI transfer Xavior Williams and sophomore Jermari are the next two corners up on Iowa’s depth chart.

Iowa also appears to be making a change at right tackle. Junior Jack Plumb looks like he will be starting at right tackle for the Hawkeyes today instead of sophomore Nick DeJong.

NFL scouts from the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and Pittsburgh Steelers are in at attendance at Camp Randall Stadium. Scouts from the Rose and Citrus Bowl Games are here too.

COIN TOSS — Iowa won the toss and elected to receive. The Hawkeyes will have the ball first. Wisconsin will start the second half with the ball.

14:52 1Q — Iowa returner Charlie Jones races out to the Hawkeyes 45-yard line. Iowa’s offense will set up shop from there.