Badgers bully Hawkeyes, hand Iowa second consecutive loss

Iowa falls to 6-2 on the season after losing, 27-7, to the Badgers in Madison.

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi fights for yards during a football game between No. 9 Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

MADISON, Wisc. — Iowa’s offense provided Hawkeye fans with plenty of scares in a 27-7 loss to Wisconsin that was perfectly suited for Halloween weekend.

The No. 9 Hawkeyes (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) trailed the Badgers (5-3, 3-2) 20-0 at the end of the first half. Over the first two quarters, Iowa was shut out, gained only 17 yards (including -13 rushing), managed to pick up a single first down, lost three fumbles, and gave up four sacks.

Iowa mustered a touchdown in the second half, but never brought the game back to within one possession over the final 30 minutes.

Wisconsin put together back-to-back scoring drives in the first quarter to go up 10-0 (a four-yard touchdown pass from Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz to tight end Jake Ferguson and a field goal). That was as large of a lead as the Badgers needed. But Mertz scored two touchdowns on quarterback sneaks to give the Badgers a cushion, anyway. And by the start of the fourth quarter, the 74,209 fans — many of them donning red attire — in attendance at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday had plenty to jump around about.

Iowa’s streak of allowing 24 points or fewer has ended at 29 games. On the other side of the ball, the Hawkeyes only gained 156 yards of total offense.

After brining the Heartland Trophy back to Iowa City last Year, it stays in Madison this time around.

Big picture

The Hawkeyes have dropped two games in a row after starting the year 6-0 and being ranked as high as No. 2 in the country. Iowa is now on a two-game losing streak after winning its previous 12 games.

A second Big Ten loss means that Iowa no longer controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin now holds a tie breaker over Iowa, and Minnesota still only has one loss in the conference. The Hawkeyes have not won their division since 2015, which is also the last time Iowa beat Wisconsin in Madison.

Turning point

After trailing 20-7, Iowa scored its first points of the game on a Spencer Petras quarterback sneak for a touchdown at the 8:21 mark of the third quarter. The Hawkeye defense forced a three-and-out on the next Badger drive, and Iowa’s offense got the ball back with a chance to put together back-to-back scoring drives and get back in the game.

Petras connected with wide receiver Charlie Jones on a third down to move Iowa past midfield.

Four plays later, facing fourth down with one yard to gain, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz called a fullback dive to Monte Pottebaum, which came up short of the line to gain.

Iowa’s drive ended at Wisconsin’s 40-yard line. The Badgers took over and went on an 11-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to go up 20 points again and all but end the game.

Petras leaves game

Iowa’s backup quarterback Alex Padilla entered the game midway through the fourth quarter the Hawkeyes’ loss after Petras appeared to hurt his shoulder earlier in the quarter.

Padilla went 3-for-5 passing for 39 yards.

Petras was 9-of-19 for 93 yards before leaving the game.

Badgers control line of scrimmage

Wisconsin bullied Iowa up front, controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Badgers ran for 166 yards. Defensively, they tallied six sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Iowa tried mixing up its offensive line, rotating guards and tackles throughout the game, but nothing could stop Wisconsin’s front seven.

Iowa was held to 24 rushing yards on Saturday.

Up next

Iowa is on the road again next week for a Saturday night game at Northwestern. The exact kickoff time and television network have yet to be finalized.