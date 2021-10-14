Iowa football’s Hankins named Jim Thorpe Award Defensive Player of the Week

The honor is Hankins’ fourth of the week.

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins and linebacker Jack Campbell celebrate a turnover during a football game between Iowa and Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Rams 24-14.

Iowa football’s Matt Hankins was named Jim Thorpe Award Defensive Player of the Week Thursday.

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame bestowed the honor upon Hankins following his five-tackle performance in then-No. 3 Iowa’s 23-20 victory over then-No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium Oct. 9.

Hankins recorded three of his tackles unassisted. The most important of Hankins’ solo stops came at the 3:39 mark in the fourth quarter. The Texan halted Nittany Lion running back Keyvone Lee on a fourth-and-three pass play to force a turnover and give the Hawkeyes possession of the football.

NOT TODAY 😤@HawkeyeFootball comes up with a huge 4th down stop! pic.twitter.com/qySebjsvtL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Penn State’s drive had reached the Iowa 45-yard line before Hankins made the tackle. A Nittany Lion field goal would’ve tied the game. A Nittany Lion touchdown would’ve given Penn State the lead.

The next time the Nittany Lions possessed the football, Hankins picked off a pass thrown by backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson.

INTERCEPTION HAWKEYES ! Iowa tue le match sur cette interception de CB Matt Hankins. 4ème INT de l’après-midi pour les Hawkeyes. La 16ème en 6 matchs cette saison. Indécent. Les Hawkeyes filent vers la victoire. 23-20 à 2:10 de la fin.pic.twitter.com/uCsZ6UN36n — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) October 9, 2021

Hankins’ efforts last weekend also helped him win the Big Ten Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week Award, The Rose Bowl Game’s Big Ten Conference Player of the Week Award, and the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week Award.

Hankins has started 33 games at cornerback in the Black and Gold — the last 22 of which have come consecutively.

He’s registered 188 tackles and six interceptions in his five-year Hawkeye career.

Hankins and the Hawkeyes will hit the gridiron again this Saturday to take on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Iowa will celebrate Homecoming during the contest. The game will air live on ABC.