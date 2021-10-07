University of Iowa debuts 24-hour Mental Health Support Line for UI students

The University of Iowa Division of Student Life announced a new 24-hour Mental Health Support Line for UI students that went live this week. The support line is reachable by phone, text, and online chat and is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

The CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank is seen on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Formerly known as the Crisis Center of Johnson County, the food bank rebranded in order to emphasize the importance of community.

University of Iowa students facing mental health crises and concerns have a new option for getting help, a 24-hour Mental Health Support Line the UI Division of Student Life launched this week.

The new support service comes after a recent partnership with CommUnity Crisis Services, which has provided multiple crisis services for the Iowa City area since 1970. This service, however, will be only for UI students, a first for the CommUnity Crisis Services. It will also be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The partnership between CommUnity Crisis Services and the UI was formed as a response to a recommendation from the Reimagining Campus Safety Action Committee to increase investments in student mental health and basic needs support.

“Providing timely and appropriate care to students who are experiencing any kind of distress is crucial to their well-being. CommUnity has been an essential resource to our community and a valued UI partner for many years. Having dedicated service for University of Iowa students will help fill a critical need on our campus,” Dean of Students Angie Reams said in a statement on the UI Division of Student Life website.

In the 2021 National College Health Assessment data, the undergraduate student summary revealed:

45.3 percent of UI undergraduate students named stress as an academic impediment

37.3 percent of UI undergraduate students named anxiety as an academic impediment

28.0 percent of UI undergraduate students named depression as an academic impediment

78.8 percent of UI undergraduate students reported a high or moderate stress level in the last year

29.1 percent of UI undergraduate students reported have two or more mental health conditions

50.1 percent of UI undergraduate students reported using psychological or mental health services in their lifetime, with 33.1 percent reporting that they had used them in the last 12 months. Of the students who have reported using services in the last 12 months, 43.1 percent reported receiving on campus services

When a student contacts the UI Support and Crisis Line, they will be offered multiple options to receive help, based on their comfort levels and needs at the moment, including talking through their concerns on the phone with a crisis counselor from the CommUnity Crisis Services.

Students can also receive in-person support from the Johnson County Mobile Crisis Unit, which works to de-escalate the concern of the student, assess the need for referrals to other services whether it be community or campus, reduce unnecessary hospitalizations, and if needed help admit the client to a crisis stabilization bed. The Johnson County Mobile Crisis Unit is only dispatched if the student requests in-person support or if it is warranted based on the situation at hand.

Students also have the option to receive transportation to the Iowa City GuideLink Center or to a local hospital if necessary.

The new support line is funded by the UI Division of Student Life as well as the student mental health fee. The student mental health fee is mandatory and automatically included in each student’s tuition.

The services are live now and can be reached through phone calls and text messages at 844-461-5420 or through online chat at www.mentalhealth.uiowa.edu. The line is staffed by CommUnity Crisis Staff volunteers.