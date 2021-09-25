Live updates: No. 5 Iowa football hosts Colorado State

Kickoff between the 3-0 Hawkeyes and 1-2 Rams is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium Saturday.

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss celebrates an interception from teammate Matt Hankins during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

No. 5 Iowa football will take on Mountain West Conference foe Colorado State at 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium Saturday.

The Hawkeyes and Rams have never played each other before. Colorado State is coached by Steve Addazio, who is 2-5 in his tenure with the Rams. The Hawkeyes’ head coach Kirk Ferentz has been at the University of Iowa for the last 23 seasons. His win-loss record at Iowa is 171-106.

Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read and Sports Editor Austin Hanson are covering Saturday's Iowa-Colorado State game from the press box at Kinnick Stadium.

This story is live and will be updated throughout Saturday’s contest. Additional game coverage will be available at dailyiowan.com.

Pregame

Ferentz and his coaching staff have tweaked their starting lineup ahead of Saturday’s Iowa-Colorado State game. Gary Dolphin, the radio voice of the Hawkeyes, said pregame that freshman offensive lineman Connor Colby will be starting at right guard in place of sophomore Justin Britt. Dolphin said Britt is dealing an injury. It is unknown if Britt will play at all on Saturday.

Coin toss — Colorado State won the toss and elected to receive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.