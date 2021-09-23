Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 4

Pregame Editor Robert Read provided the DI’s updated power rankings ahead of the fourth week of the season.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson celebrates a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes 30-7.

The Daily Iowan’s Pregame Editor Robert Read ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every conference Week 4 matchup in this week’s edition of Around the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes remain at No. 1 in the DI’s power rankings, while Nebraska is still at the bottom.

Here are the full rankings and all the game previews.

Power Rankings

Iowa — This still feels weird. Penn State — Oct. 9 can’t come soon enough. Ohio State — This also still feels weird. Wisconsin — We will find out a lot about the Badgers this week. Michigan — The Wolverines were underrated heading into the season, a refreshing change. Michigan State — Are the Spartans again? Minnesota — The Gophers are a second-tier West team this season. Maryland — The Maryland-Illinois game hurt my eyes. Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights are 3-0! Indiana — The Hoosiers are a good football team with a tough schedule. Purdue — Hope you’re OK, David Bell. Northwestern — The Iowa-Northwestern matchup is going to be tough … to watch. Illinois — Might not get another conference win this season. Nebraska — Kept it close with Oklahoma somehow. Good for you.

Week 4 Big Ten matchups

Villanova vs. No. 6 Penn State

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Big Ten Network | Line: TBD | O/U: TBD

Well, at least this is an in-state rivalry? Still not much of a reason to watch.

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: WISC -6.5 | O/U: 47

The Fighting Irish have been in close games with inferior teams. Time to see how they fare against a ranked Big Ten foe.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU | Line: MINN -31.0 | O/U: 51

I’ll be interested to see how the Gophers perform once they start playing conference teams again.

Ohio vs. Northwestern

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Big Ten Network | Line: NU -14.5 | O/U: 48

Watch this game at your own risk.

Colorado State vs. No. 5 Iowa

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: IOWA -23.0 | O/U: 45

One more game until the Hawkeyes hit the Big Ten stretch.

Rutgers vs. No. 19 Michigan

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: MICH -20.0 | O/U: 50

An undefeated Big Ten East team is about to go down (hint, it’s Rutgers).

Illinois vs. Purdue

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network | Line: PUR -11.0 | O/U: 53

The Boilermakers will have their drum on the field again and all will be right with the world.

Kent State vs. Maryland

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network | Line: MD -14.5 | O/U: 69

Calling it now: The Golden Flashes are pulling off the upset this week. You heard it here first.

Nebraska vs. No. 20 Michigan State

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: MSU -5.0 | O/U: 52

A second consecutive close loss to a ranked team could be considered growth for the Huskers.

Akron vs. No. 10 Ohio State

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network | OSU -49.0 | O/U: 68

Imagine what the line would be if the Buckeyes were as dominant as they usually are.

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 7 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network | Line: IU -9.0 | OU: 64

The Hoosiers are better than their record indicates. Didn’t help that they were overrated coming into the season.