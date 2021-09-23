Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 4
Pregame Editor Robert Read provided the DI’s updated power rankings ahead of the fourth week of the season.
September 23, 2021
The Daily Iowan’s Pregame Editor Robert Read ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every conference Week 4 matchup in this week’s edition of Around the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes remain at No. 1 in the DI’s power rankings, while Nebraska is still at the bottom.
Here are the full rankings and all the game previews.
Power Rankings
- Iowa — This still feels weird.
- Penn State — Oct. 9 can’t come soon enough.
- Ohio State — This also still feels weird.
- Wisconsin — We will find out a lot about the Badgers this week.
- Michigan — The Wolverines were underrated heading into the season, a refreshing change.
- Michigan State — Are the Spartans again?
- Minnesota — The Gophers are a second-tier West team this season.
- Maryland — The Maryland-Illinois game hurt my eyes.
- Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights are 3-0!
- Indiana — The Hoosiers are a good football team with a tough schedule.
- Purdue — Hope you’re OK, David Bell.
- Northwestern — The Iowa-Northwestern matchup is going to be tough … to watch.
- Illinois — Might not get another conference win this season.
- Nebraska — Kept it close with Oklahoma somehow. Good for you.
Week 4 Big Ten matchups
Villanova vs. No. 6 Penn State
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Big Ten Network | Line: TBD | O/U: TBD
Well, at least this is an in-state rivalry? Still not much of a reason to watch.
No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: WISC -6.5 | O/U: 47
The Fighting Irish have been in close games with inferior teams. Time to see how they fare against a ranked Big Ten foe.
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU | Line: MINN -31.0 | O/U: 51
I’ll be interested to see how the Gophers perform once they start playing conference teams again.
Ohio vs. Northwestern
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Big Ten Network | Line: NU -14.5 | O/U: 48
Watch this game at your own risk.
Colorado State vs. No. 5 Iowa
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: IOWA -23.0 | O/U: 45
One more game until the Hawkeyes hit the Big Ten stretch.
Rutgers vs. No. 19 Michigan
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: MICH -20.0 | O/U: 50
An undefeated Big Ten East team is about to go down (hint, it’s Rutgers).
Illinois vs. Purdue
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network | Line: PUR -11.0 | O/U: 53
The Boilermakers will have their drum on the field again and all will be right with the world.
Kent State vs. Maryland
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network | Line: MD -14.5 | O/U: 69
Calling it now: The Golden Flashes are pulling off the upset this week. You heard it here first.
Nebraska vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: MSU -5.0 | O/U: 52
A second consecutive close loss to a ranked team could be considered growth for the Huskers.
Akron vs. No. 10 Ohio State
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network | OSU -49.0 | O/U: 68
Imagine what the line would be if the Buckeyes were as dominant as they usually are.
Indiana vs. Western Kentucky
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 7 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network | Line: IU -9.0 | OU: 64
The Hoosiers are better than their record indicates. Didn’t help that they were overrated coming into the season.
