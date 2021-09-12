UI+Police+investigate+shots+fired+near+Calvin+Hall

Police are investigating a shots fired call from early Sunday morning on the University of Iowa campus.

The shots fired call was reported in the vicinity of Calvin Hall on the east side of campus at 3:16 a.m. Sunday, a UI Hawk Alert said.

A second alert was sent at 4:36 a.m. informing students that those involved had fled the area. The second Hawk Alert also called on students to stay vigilant and “be aware of surroundings.”

The police are asking citizens to resume normal activity as the investigation continues. There were no injuries reported at this time.

UI Assistant Director of Media Relations Hayley Bruce wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that there is no more information regarding the investigation at this time.