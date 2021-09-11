Halftime reactions: No. 10 Iowa leads No. 9 Iowa State, 14-10

Both teams scored a touchdown in the final 1:01 of the first half.

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones catches a ball for a touchdown during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

AMES — The No. 10 Iowa football team leads No. 9 Iowa State, 14-10, at halftime.

After Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras connected with wide receiver Charlie Jones with 1:01 remaining in the first half to put Iowa up 14-3, Iowa State responded with a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to bring the game to within four points after two quarters of play. Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak missed a 50-yard field goal (there was a high snap on the play) on the team’s third possession of the game. Iowa State responded with a made kick on its third drive to go up 3-0. A four-yard touchdown run by running back Tyler Goodson accounts for Iowa’s other touchdown of the half.

The Daily Iowan’s Pregame Editor, Sports Editor, and Assistant Sports Editor are in Ames for the game. Here are their reactions to the first half.

Cyclones bottling up Tyler Goodson … for now

Goodson is the only Hawkeye with more than four offensive touches in the first half. The All-Big Ten running back has carried the ball 10 times so far and caught two passes in the first 30 minutes of play. But Iowa State’s defense has prevented Goodson from doing much with the ball.

The junior has 28 rushing yards (2.8 per carry) and nine receiving yards in the first half. Goodson went for a 56-yard touchdown on Iowa’s fourth play of the game last week against Indiana, but the Cylcones have prevented any big rushing plays so far on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes are relying on Goodson offensively, but the running lanes have been clogged up so far. The rotating offensive line seemed to settle in late in the second quarter. Ivory Kelly-Martin has been effective in his four rushing attempts (5.3 yards per carry). The second half may come down to if Iowa can overcome Iowa State’s defense locking in on No. 15.

– Robert Read, Pregame Editor

2021 Cy-Hawk football game headed for dramatic ending

Since 2000, 10 Cy-Hawk football games have been decided by a single score. This season, it looks like the Cyclones and Hawkeyes are due for another close game.

Iowa currently leads Iowa State, 14-10, at halftime, with the Cyclones due to receive the first kickoff of the second half. The Hawkeyes and Cyclones scored once each in the final 1:01 of the first half. Iowa and Iowa State’s defenses, however, both look strong enough to keep today’s contest low-scoring and close to the final whistle.

Iowa held Iowa State to 182 yards of total offense, while the Cyclones surrendered just 150 yards to the Hawkeyes in the first half. If first half averages hold up in the second half, Iowa could win yet another Cy-Hawk game by a single possession. The Hawkeyes are on pace for just 28 points and 300 total offensive yards.

– Austin Hanson, Sports Editor

Spencer Petras settles in at Jack Trice

In his first away game with a full crowd — in the hostile territory of Jack Trice Stadium, no less — Petras looked uncomfortable to start his first-ever game against Iowa State.

The quarterback started 1-of-4 with shaky passes to wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., tight end Sam LaPorta, and running back Tyler Goodson. After the Hawkeyes opted to utilize the pass game with Goodson for most of the first quarter, Petras found his rhythm in the hostile territory.

After a Matt Hankins interception in the second quarter to put the Hawkeyes at the 50-yard line, Petras marched the offense down the field, notching a 9-yard pass to Jackson Ritter and 17-yard completion to tight end Luke Lachey — culminating in a 4-yard rush by Goodson for the first touchdown of the game.

Including his completions to Ritter and Lachey, Petras completed five consecutive passes in the second quarter. The quarterback gave the Hawkeyes their second touchdown of the game on a 26-yard pass to wide receiver Charlie Jones with one minute remaining in the half.

Going into halftime, Petras is 9-for-14 with 99 passing yards.

– Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor

Twitter highlights

IOWA WITH THE PICK 🍿 pic.twitter.com/opTgjLZR7J — ESPN (@espn) September 11, 2021