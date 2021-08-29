Iowa soccer falls in overtime at Kansas

The Hawkeyes lost their first game of the season, 1-0, after giving up a goal in the 94th minute.

Iowa goalkeeper Monica Wilhelm kicks the ball during the Iowa Soccer Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa State on Aug. 26, 2021 at the Iowa Soccer Complex. Iowa defeated Iowa State 2-1.

Iowa soccer fell, 1-0, on Sunday against Kansas, handing the Hawkeyes their first loss of the season

After Iowa was called offsides in the 93rd minute, the Jayhawks marched the ball downfield, close to the Hawkeye goal. Kansas freshman midfielder Raena Childers then received a pass inside the penalty area.

Though there were Hawkeyes around her, Childers maneuvered herself and the ball to get a clean shot off her left foot. By the time goalkeeper Monica Wilhelm reacted, it was too late as the ball went to her left and into the back of the net.

“Very happy with how our team played today despite the result,” Iowa head coach Dave DiIanni said in a release. “It was a very hot day and both teams competed and had moments of success, and unfortunately Kansas capitalized in overtime. These are the types of games that our program grows from, and that is exactly what we will do. It’s going to be important moving forward that we work on capitalizing on chances that are created. I’m very proud of the effort and quality of play this group displayed today. We will bounce back.”

The Hawkeyes were outshot, 13-11, by Kansas for the first time this season. Both teams had five shots on goal. Throughout four games in the 2021-22 season, the Hawkeyes have recorded six shutout halves.

Graduate transfer forward Alyssa Walker and senior Hailey Rydberg each led the Hawkeyes with three shots.

The Jayhawks also had the edge with 11 corner kicks compared to the Hawkeyes’ six.

In the first half, the Hawkeyes had four shots on goal and the Jayhawks notched three, though both teams couldn’t score. Iowa had nine total shots in the half.

Walker, Rydberg, and graduate transfer forward Courtney Powell all had two shots each in the first half. Powell had two shots on goal while Walker had one.

In the 45th minute, sophomore forward Aleisha Ganief had the ball inside the goal area, but she collided with Kansas goalkeeper Sarah Peters.

Peters went down for a couple minutes before recovering and Ganief received a yellow card.

Iowa sophomore Meike Ingles — who led the team with four goals in 2020-21 — played her first match of the season Sunday. She recorded one shot in 22 minutes.

Junior defender Sam Cary, senior defender Sara Wheaton, sophomore midfielder Rielee Fetty and freshman Addie Bundy played the full 94 minutes for Iowa.

Halfway through their nonconference slate, the Hawkeyes are 3-1 on the season.

Iowa will play against Purdue-Fort Wayne at the Iowa Soccer Complex at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Mastodons are 1-0-3 on the season, coming off a 1-1 draw at Bellarmine. Iowa will then play Mississippi State in Iowa City on Sept. 5.