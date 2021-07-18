Three former Hawkeye football players look to play important roles for Buffalo Bills

Former Hawkeyes Micah Hyde, Ike Boettger, and A.J. Epenesa are on the Buffalo Bills roster in 2021-22.

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium.

Despite leaving the Iowa football program at different times, defensive back Micah Hyde, guard Ike Boettger, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa have ended up with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

Hyde signed on as a free agent in 2017 after playing for the Green Bay Packers, Boettger came on as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and Epenesa was drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bills made the AFC Championship Game in 2020-21 and will try to be one of the elite teams in the NFL once again in the 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at how the three Hawkeyes on the team could fit in with the Bills in 2021-22.

Micah Hyde

Hyde was drafted by the Packers in 2013, completing a four-year rookie deal before signing a five-year contract with the Bills.

Since moving to upstate New York in 2017, Hyde has been the starting free safety for the Bills, playing a total of 57 games for the team. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.

In 2020-21, he played 15 regular season games, notching one interception and five passes defended. While lining up in multiple spots on the field, He allowed 15 passes on 27 attempts for 143 yards, allowing only 43 yards after the catch throughout the season.

The Bills signed Hyde to a two-year, $19.25 million contract extension in March 2021, and USA Today ranked Hyde as the league’s seventh-best safety ahead of the 2021-22 season.

With the Bills extending Hyde’s contract, the Bills look to have Hyde as a valuable piece of the defense through 2022-23.

Ike Boettger

The Cedar Falls, Iowa native is on his second stint with the Buffalo Bills.

After the Bills waived Boettger on Sept. 1, 2018, he was claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs the next day. The Chiefs waived Boettger nine days later on Sept. 11, when he was claimed by the Bills again the following day.

Since then, Boettger has played 18 regular season games for the Bills, including 12 in 2020-21. Boettger made his first seven career starts in 2020-21 after left guard Cody Ford was injured twice during the year.

Boettger signed another one-year contract with the Bills on April 27, 2021, and according to

The Buffalo News, he’s one of three players who could start at guard in 2021. Ford and Jon Feliciano are the other two players.

Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic wrote earlier in July that Ford versus Boettger could be a potential training camp battle, mentioning his how his teammates praised Boettger’s consistency, smarts, and steadying presence on the line. However, Fairburn wrote that he thinks Ford will win the job.”

“Ike Boettger played some really valuable football for us last year, and he’s continued to develop and blossom into a good NFL interior lineman,” Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson said to The Buffalo News. “Ike has got the DNA that we want. He’s a tough guy, mentally and physically. He’s a smart guy, he’s a dependable guy. He’s going to do everything he can to help the team win.”

A.J. Epenesa

Though he was the Bills’ first draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Epenesa didn’t have a standout rookie season. He played 14 games with one start, recording one sack with one pass defended. In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bills used their first and second round picks on defensive ends.

According to The Buffalo News, Epenesa said this offseason that Iowa plays a completely different defense than the Bills as he described himself playing the edge in Buffalo.

Epenesa also had problems managing his weight in 2020 as he lost too much weight in training and had to regain some of it back in the 2021 offseason. But Epenesa said his offseason he’s gained weight, explosiveness, and speed.

ESPN’s depth chart has Epenesa listed as the third-string right defensive end behind veteran starter Mario Addison and two 2021 draft picks.