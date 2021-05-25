Former Hawkeye Jason Manson named Iowa football’s new Director of Player Development

Manson played both wide receiver and quarterback at Iowa from 2003 to 2006.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to players after a spring practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Per a Tuesday University of Iowa Athletics release, former Hawkeye quarterback and wide receiver Jason Manson has been named Iowa football’s new Director of Player Development.

Manson takes over for Sam Brincks, who played defensive tackle at Iowa from 2014 to 2018 and served as Hawkeye football’s Interim Director of Player Development for about 10 months.

“I appreciate the contributions Sam made for our program as the interim director,” Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said via release. “I am thankful that he stepped right in and provided positive feedback and leadership for our current players.”

According to UI Athletics, Iowa football’s Director of Player Development serves as a guide for student-athletes as they transition from high school to college. Iowa’s Director of Player Development also supports student-athletes’ pursuit of success on the football field and in the classroom to create a positive and memorable college experience.

Manson played football at Iowa from 2003 to 2006, completing 42 of his 85 career passes for 442 yards and a touchdown. Mason also ran the ball 22 times, gaining 93 yards. As a receiver, Manson caught three passes, netting 22 yards.

Manson has been involved in high school administration and coaching since his playing career at Iowa ended.

For the last two years, Manson has handled the football head coaching duties at St. Thomas More School — a prep school in Oakdale, Connecticut. Manson also held the institution’s Assistant Dean of Students position.

In 2018-19, Manson was a student management assistant at Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

From 2014 to 2018, Manson was the head football coach at Capital Preparatory Magnet School in Hartford, Connecticut. Manson was also the Director of College and Career Readiness and Capital Preparatory Magnet School.

Manson has some collegiate coaching experience under his belt too. At both Central Connecticut State University and Becker College, Manson served as a position coach. Additionally, Manson was an offensive coordinator at Milford Academy in 2008-09.

“I am happy to bring Jason Manson back to our program in this capacity,” Ferentz said. “Jason was a valued team member and leader during his Iowa career. His perspective and experience since graduation will be a great benefit to our players in his new role.”

Manson graduated from the UI with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies in 2006. He was a member of Iowa football’s leadership council for four years, and he was Iowa’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2006.

Manson was also a three-year member of the Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (ISAAC). In 2006, Manson was awarded the Student Leadership Award by Iowa Athletics.

Manson and his wife Tamika now have three children — Julian, Jace, and Jackson — aged 13, nine, and five, respectively.

Iowa football’s 2021-22 season kicks off against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium Sept. 4. Television broadcast information and game times have yet to be announced.

The Hawkeyes are slated to play a full 12-game season in 2021-22 after COVID-19 shortened Iowa’s 2020-21 schedule to just eight conference-only contests.