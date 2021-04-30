Former Hawkeye defensive end Chauncey Golston picked by Dallas Cowboys in third round of NFL Draft

Dallas selected Golston with the 84th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) tackles Penn State Nittany Lions running back Devyn Ford (28) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys selected former Iowa football defensive end Chauncey Golston with 84th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Friday night.

Golston registered 5.5 sacks and one interception in the Black and Gold last year. The Detroit, Michigan, native started at defensive end in all eight of the Hawkeyes’ games in 2020-21.

“[Golston is] a team leader,” ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper said Friday. “The one thing that stuck out with Golston — high effort player, has the ability to get after the quarterback. He hustles against the run game, gives you a complete performance each and every week … He’s got that quick takeoff. He has that ability to beat that tackle out of the stance. He comes hard. If you lack intensity, you’re going to get beat.”

“I like the pick,” Kiper added. “I felt he might drop to the fourth or fifth round — into day three … You can’t argue with the production or intensity or consistency .”

Iowa ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense and 10th in run defense last season.

Golston joins a Cowboys’ draft class that includes four other defensive players: Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph, UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, and Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Golston leaves an Iowa team that finished 6-2 in 2020-21 for a Dallas squad that went 6-10.