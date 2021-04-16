Iowa rowing set for 2021 Big Ten Invitational

This weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Hawkeyes will compete against 15 different teams.

After a three-week layoff, the Iowa rowing team travels to Cincinnati, Ohio, to compete in the 2021 Big Ten Invitational this weekend. The Hawkeyes will be racing against fifteen different teams across two days of competition.

The regatta will feature all eight of the Big Ten’s rowing teams. The likes of Alabama, Brown, Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Tennessee, and Virginia will also be competing.

This weekend’s event is the Hawkeyes’ third of the 2020-21 season. Iowa lost its first meet of the year to Southern Methodist University in Merrit Island, Florida. After that, the Hawkeyes picked up three wins in the II Varsity Four, I Novice Eight, and II Novice Eight boats against Indiana and Oregon State March 27.

Iowa came into the 2020-21 season ranked inside the top ten of the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association poll.

The Hawkeyes enter this weekend’s competition ranked 16th by the CRCA.

Excluding this weekend’s event, just two races stand between the Hawkeyes and the 2021 Big Ten Championships scheduled for May 16.