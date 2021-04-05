Life at Iowa: Students behind the scenes in creative fields share how pandemic affected their jobs

UI students share how their jobs on the art scene on campus have been affected by the pandemic.

Senior and journalism major, Eden Smith, cleans equipment after a student returns it in Equipment Checkout located in the Becker Communication Studies Building at the University of Iowa on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Over a year into the pandemic, it’s no secret that COVID-19 altered the workplace. Whether employees were asked to take furloughed time, transitioned to an online work environment, or needed to take extra steps to protect themselves from the virus at work, workers everywhere had to make changes for public safety. Those who work behind the scenes in the creative world at the University of Iowa are no exception.

UI sophomore Maggie Bashore began her job painting sets for the Theatre Department as a freshman. She discovered the opportunity by attending a campus job fair in 2019. Bashore painted as a hobby in high school and was in need of a job, so it was a good fit, she said.

“I really liked that job,” Bashore said. “I get paid, but I also go there to relax. It’s my time to go do art for the week, and I’m really lucky that I get paid to do that. It’s kind of my happy place.”

Bashore said prior to the pandemic she’d hoped to work more hours this year. Instead, her hours were cut significantly, forcing her to search for a second job in addition to painting. Bashore has found set painting to be an artistic outlet, so her loss is more than monetary.

“I’m looking for another job right now, which is really stressful because I’m super busy with an unpaid internship and student orgs at the same time, so having to get a second job on top of that and online school seems kind of impossible, but I have to,” she said.

Bashore said despite her manager’s best efforts to give her more hours, it’s not enough. The Theatre Department’s filming schedule is time more consuming than putting on live shows, she said, which has prevented the department from doing as many full, on-stage productions as usual and added more “dead space” between each show in need of a set.

RELATED: Life at Iowa: How UI students spent their first wellness day

Bashore’s job isn’t the only one that’s lost some of its more enjoyable elements.

Eden Smith, a senior who spent two and a half years working at the equipment checkout station in the Becker Communications building, said her job has also changed.

“We’re doing the best we can, but there’s only so much we can do with COVID to make it feel like it did before,” she said.

Smith said she is close with her coworkers, who would often bring in food to celebrate birthdays and holidays. While she still describes her work environment as positive, she said pandemic safety precautions created a sense of distance — metaphorically and literally.

Where there used to be long lines of film and journalism students, there’s now a relatively empty room equipped with cleaning supplies and plexiglass. A socially distanced worker checks out or returns equipment to one student at a time, while others thoroughly clean their cameras and microphones.

Smith isn’t the only disappointed senior this year. She said students who don’t need advanced equipment are able to check out equipment for the whole semester, unlike in previous years, but advanced film students can’t do the same because the gear they need is limited and expensive.

The fact that all aspects of art have felt the blow of the pandemic means that I, as an arts reporter at The Daily Iowan, also have witnessed a drastic change in my reporting. Art, theater, film, and all other art forms being affected by the pandemic also affects my job. Much of my reporting this year has covered venues closing, artists making difficult and unwanted changes to the ways their art is produced, and people struggling to find work. While I still try to focus on the triumphs of art-makers, the arts have undoubtedly suffered exponential losses during the pandemic. The COVID-19 questions always have to be asked in my interviews. It’s noticeably less joyful than my reporting last year.

While I’m thankful that there’s still art being created — even in a limited capacity — I miss speaking to artists who don’t have to make concessions in their art because of the pandemic. I also miss talking with these artists in person, where our conversations felt more, well, personal.

I hope we can all return to witnessing talented Iowa artists in-person, and soon.