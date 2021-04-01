Iowa football announces two open spring practice dates

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the Hawkeyes practice on April 17 and May 1.

Players kneel and stand for the national anthem before the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz did not kneel for the anthem.The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

The University of Iowa Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday morning that Hawkeye football will host two open spring practices at Kinnick Stadium.

The practices will be held April 17 and May 1 and begin at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting.

An unspecified number of fans will be allowed to attend the practices. Those that do enter Kinnick Stadium will be required to wear masks.

Additional information will be released prior to both events, per a UI Athletics release.

Iowa football will kick off its 2021 season against Indiana Sept. 4. According to UI Athletics, FryFest will be returning in 2021 on Sept. 3. This year’s iteration of the event will feature special tributes for former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, former Iowa Athletics Director Bump Elliott, and former Hawkeye men’s basketball coach Lute Olson.

The last time fans were welcomed into Kinnick Stadium for an event of any kind was Nov. 29, 2019.