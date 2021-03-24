Iowa Athletics to welcome fans at outdoor events

Iowa Athletics announced that it would allow up fo 50 percent fan capacity at its home sporting events for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year Thursday night.

Spectators and players do the Hawkeye Wave during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

The University of Iowa Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that it will allow up to 50 percent fan capacity at its outdoor events for the remainder of the spring sports season.

The decision comes after the Big Ten Conference announced Thursday morning that it would allow its member institutions to determine fan attendance models based on local health and safety guidelines.

Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors made the decision in consultation with various institutions’ health experts and the Big Ten’s league office.

The Big Ten had previously allowed limited fan attendance at its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments two weeks ago, and the NCAA has allowed fans to attend all of its postseason events in a limited fashion.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds does not currently have any known attendance restrictions in place for high school games. Last fall, Iowa State University allowed as many as 17,000 fans into Jack Trice Stadium for football games — less than 25 percent of the stadium’s full capacity.

All fans attending Iowa home games this spring will be required to wear face coverings, and hand sanitizers will be available throughout UI Athletics’ facilities.

Per a release, the UI will review capacity limitations on an ongoing basis as local conditions improve.

Iowa soccer, field hockey, and tennis are not ticketed events, but attendance will be monitored.

Hawkeye baseball and softball games will require the purchase of a ticket for entry. Those that have previously held season tickets will receive the first opportunity to purchase tickets for Hawkeye home events this spring.

The Iowa football team begins spring practice March 30, and is currently considering potential spring events at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa Athletics’ staff and student-athletes will continue to participate in the Big Ten’s COVID-19 testing program, per release. Fans will be required to maintain social distancing at all spring sporting events.