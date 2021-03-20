Spencer Lee wins 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Lee has now claimed three career national titles.

Mar 19, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Spencer Lee wrestles Purdue Boilermakers wrestler Devin Schroder in the 125 weight class during the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — Hawkeye senior 125-pounder Spencer Lee officially claimed his third individual national title Saturday evening at the Enterprise Center.

Lee finished the 2020-21 season 12-0 — counting the five matches he won on his way to claiming the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship.

In the championship finals, Lee defeated Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney via 7-0 decision. Lee earned bonus points for the Hawkeyes in eleven of his 12 2020-21 bouts.

Prior to his appearance in the 2021 NCAA Championships, Lee had not wrestled a full seven-minute match this season.

Last season, Lee did not have a chance to win a national championship as the 2020 NCAA Championships were canceled because of COVID-19.

Lee previously won the 2017-18 and 2018-19 NCAA Championships.

In 2020, Lee won the Dan Hodge Trophy and was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler, and an All-American.

Lee is also a two-time Big Ten champion — winning the conference tournament in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Lee will have a chance to win his fourth national championship and earn his fifth All-America honor next season as the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all of its winter sports athletes.

Lee has already said he intends to use the extra year of eligibility he has been given.