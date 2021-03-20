Follow along: Four Hawkeyes compete in Session VI of the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Before Iowa’s three finalists take the mat tonight, three Hawkeyes will compete for third-place finishes and one will wrestle for seventh place.

Mar 19, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson wrestles Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Tony Cassioppi in the 285 weight class during the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of Saturday’s 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship finals, three Hawkeyes will compete for third-place finishes in the consolation bracket and another will wrestle for seventh place.

133-pounds (consolation): Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. Michael McGee (Arizona State)

Hawkeye senior Austin DeSanto breezed past Arizona State’s Michael McGee via 19-4 decision. DeSanto clinched a spot in the third-place bout slated for later this morning with the win.

197-pounds (consolation): Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. Jake Woodley (Oklahoma)

Hawkeye junior Jacob Warner defeated Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley via 2-1 decision to advance to the third-place match at 197-pounds later toady.

Warner only scored one point with an escape, but a bonus point for riding time was good enough to give him the edge.

Warner will wrestle Michigan’s Myles Amine for third place.

285-pounds (consolation): Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. Trent Hillger (Wisconsin)

For the fourth time in his young career, Iowa sophomore Tony Cassioppi downed Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger. Cassioppi beat Hillger via 8-0 decision to advance to the third-place match at heavyweight slated for later today.

Cassioppi will wrestle Cohlton Schultz for third place. Cassioppi beat Schultz, 4-1, in yesterday’s NCAA Championship quarterfinal action.

133-pounds (consolation): Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. Korbin Myers (Virginia Tech)

Hawkeye junior Austin DeSanto’s 2020-21 campaign is officially over. He put a bow on his season with a win over Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers, 10-6, to finish third at the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

After his match, DeSanto confirmed that he would return to Iowa for the 2021-22 season.

157-pounds (consolation): Kaleb Young (Iowa) vs. Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State)

After a second-round loss on Thursday, Hawkeye senior Kaleb Young wrestled his way to a seventh-place finish in the consolation bracket at the NCAA Championships.

Young won four matches in two days in the consolation bracket.

197-pounds (consolation): Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. Myles Amine (Michigan)

Ahead of his matchup with Michigan’s Myles Amine, Hawkeye 197-pounder Jacob Warner had a chance to clinch an NCAA team championship for Iowa with a win.

While Warner ended up losing to Amine, 5-3, Iowa did still clinch the team title by way of a 10-8 Michael Beard (Penn State) win by decision. The Nittany Lions needed Beard to win by pin or technical fall to stay alive in the race for the team crown.

Warner finishes the 2020-21 season an All-American after his fourth-place finish Saturday afternoon.

285-pounds (consolation): Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State)

For the second time in as many days, Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi defeated Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz.

Cassioppi beat Schultz for the first time in the quarterfinals, 4-1, and for the second time to take third place on the tournament, 5-0.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates.