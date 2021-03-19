Rapid Recap: Iowa wrestling wraps up 2021 NCAA Championships Session III

Three of five competing Hawkeye wrestlers advanced out of Friday morning’s quarterfinal round and into Friday night’s NCAA Championship semifinals.

Mar 18, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Spencer Lee wrestles West Virginia Mountaineer wrestler Killian Cardinale during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — Session III of the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships saw five Hawkeyes compete — four of which were vying for a spot in Friday night’s Session V semifinals.

Three of Iowa’s four Session III quarterfinal competitors did advance to the semifinals.

Among those that did not advance was 149-pound Max Murin. The Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, native fell to Oklahoma State’s Boo Lewallen in his quarterfinal match.

Trailing 3-1 entering the third period, Murin rallied to tie the match at four and force overtime. In the sudden victory period, however, Murin surrendered a takedown to Lewallen after 32 seconds.

Murin then pounded his fist against the mat, spiked his headgear, and exited the mat without shaking Lewallen’s hand. He would’ve clinched All-American status and a semifinal berth with a win.

“I’m willing to do whatever to win,” Lewallen said post-match. “That was getting a takedown in overtime there … This tournament’s just gonna find out who the toughest guy is.”

Murin’s actions resulted in a one-point deduction from Iowa’s team score. The Hawkeyes still sit in first with 58.5 team points. Penn State trails Iowa with 43.5 team points, and North Carolina State and Oklahoma State are tied for third at 37.5 points each.

Senior 157-pounder Kaleb Young was the only Hawkeye that did not compete in a quarterfinal match in Session III. Instead, Young won two matches in the consolation bracket.

Young is now just three bouts away from the third-place match. With two more wins, Young would clinch All-America honors.

Seniors Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, and Jaydin Eierman have already clinched All-American status following their respective quarterfinal wins.

Four more Iowa wrestlers will compete in Session IV’s quarterfinals Thursday afternoon: 165-pound Alex Marinelli, 174-pound Michael Kemerer, 197-pound Jacob Warner, and 285-pound Tony Cassioppi.

Sophomore 184-pounder Nelson Brands will compete in two consolation matches in Session IV.

Session III results:

125-pounds: Spencer Lee (Iowa) over Devin Schroder (Purdue) via 10-2 major decision

133-pounds: Austin DeSanto (Iowa) over Micky Phillippi (Pittsburgh) via 13-5 major decision

141-pounds: Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) over Dresden Simon (Central Michigan) via pin

149-pounds: Boo Lewallen (Oklahoma State) over Max Murin (Iowa) via 6-4 decision in sudden victory

157-pounds (consolation): Kaleb Young (Iowa) over Benjamin Barton (Campbell) via 8-2 decision

157-pounds (consolation): Kaleb Young (Iowa) over Hunter Willits (Oregon State) via 5-1 decision