Follow along: Iowa wrestling participates in Session V of the 2021 NCAA Championships

Five Hawkeyes will compete in the NCAA Championship semifinals Friday night at the Enterprise Center.

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 19, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Michael Kemerer celebrates after defeating North Carolina State Wolfpack wrestler Daniel Bullard in the 174 weight class during the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor
March 19, 2021

ST. LOUIS — Five University of Iowa wrestlers have qualified for Friday night’s NCAA Championship semifinals. While the semifinalists compete, four other Hawkeyes will try to wrestle their way to All-American status via the consolation bracket.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the evening for updates.

