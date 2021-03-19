Follow along: Iowa wrestling participates in Session V of the 2021 NCAA Championships
Five Hawkeyes will compete in the NCAA Championship semifinals Friday night at the Enterprise Center.
March 19, 2021
ST. LOUIS — Five University of Iowa wrestlers have qualified for Friday night’s NCAA Championship semifinals. While the semifinalists compete, four other Hawkeyes will try to wrestle their way to All-American status via the consolation bracket.
This is a developing story. Check back throughout the evening for updates.
