Follow along: Five Hawkeye wrestlers compete in Session IV of the NCAA Championships

After three Hawkeyes advanced to the semifinals in Session III, four more Iowa wrestlers will have a chance to do so in Session IV.

Mar 19, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Jaydin Eierman celebrates after defeating Central Michigan Chippewas wrestler Dresden Simon in the 141 weight class during the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST LOUIS — Four Hawkeyes will be competing in Friday’s Session IV quarterfinals for a chance to advance to Friday night’s NCAA Wrestling Championship semifinals.

165 pounds: No. 1 Alex Marinelli vs. No. 8 Shane Griffith

After wrestling to a 1-1 draw through three periods, Iowa’s Alex Marinelli and Stanford’s Shane Griffith entered sudden victory with a trip to the NCAA Wrestling Championship semifinals on the line.

In the sudden victory period, Griffith earned a semifinal berth, scoring on Marinelli just 16 seconds into overtime.

“Not my most proficient match,” Griffith said post-match. “[Marinelli] kinda controlled a little too much on his feet. It was hard for me to get to stuff. I knew if he got in, I just had to capitalize on it in the sudden victory. ”

174-pounds: No. 1 Michael Kemerer vs. No. 8 Daniel Bullard

From the jump, Iowa’s 174-pound Michael Kemerer controlled his match with North Carolina State’s Daniel Bullard, and as the final whistle blew, Kemerer led 13-4 to earn a major decision and All-America honors.

184-pounds (consolation): Nelson Brands vs. Devin Kane

Sophomore 184-pounder Nelson Brands became the first Hawkeye wrestler to be completely eliminated from the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships during Session IV of the tournament Friday afternoon.

Brands fell to North Carolina’s Devin Kane via 15-4 major decision.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates.