Follow along: Eight Iowa wrestlers compete in the 2021 NCAA Championship Session III quarterfinals

Eight Hawkeyes will compete in the quarterfinals and two others will wrestle in the consolation bracket

Mar 18, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Michael Kemerer wrestles Army Black Knights wrestler Benjamin Pasiuk during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST LOUIS — Eight University of Iowa wrestlers will compete in the 2021 NCAA Championship Session III quarterfinals Friday morning, and two others will wrestle in the consolation bracket.

No. 1 Spencer Lee vs. No. 9 Devin Schroder

In a match that Purdue’s 125-pound Devin Schroder trail by just one point in the second period, a dominant third period catapulted Iowa’s Spencer Lee to the 2021 NCAA Championship semifinals.

Lee scored six points in the the third period to down Schroder, 10-2.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates