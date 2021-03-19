Follow along: Eight Iowa wrestlers compete in the 2021 NCAA Championship Session III quarterfinals
Eight Hawkeyes will compete in the quarterfinals and two others will wrestle in the consolation bracket
March 19, 2021
ST LOUIS — Eight University of Iowa wrestlers will compete in the 2021 NCAA Championship Session III quarterfinals Friday morning, and two others will wrestle in the consolation bracket.
No. 1 Spencer Lee vs. No. 9 Devin Schroder
In a match that Purdue’s 125-pound Devin Schroder trail by just one point in the second period, a dominant third period catapulted Iowa’s Spencer Lee to the 2021 NCAA Championship semifinals.
Lee scored six points in the the third period to down Schroder, 10-2.
