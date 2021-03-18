Follow along: Iowa wrestling participates in Session I of the NCAA Championships

After claiming a Big Ten team title two weeks ago, Iowa wrestling now begins its pursuit of a national championship.

Penn States Roman Bravo-Young leaps to avoid shots taken by Iowa’s Austin DeSanto during the finals of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Sunday, March 8, 2021. Bravo-Young won the match by decision 5-2. The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Title with a team score of 159.5. This is the 37 Big Ten Title in school history.

St. LOUIS — After claiming a team title at the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Iowa wrestling returned to the mat Thursday for the opening two sessions of the NCAA Championship.

133-pounds: Austin DeSanto vs. Paul Bianchi

In Iowa wrestling’s first matchup of the day, 133-pound senior Austin DeSanto downed Arkansas-Little Rock’s Paul Bianchi via technical fall, 19-4, in the second period.

125-pounds: Spencer Lee vs. Patrick McCormick

Two-time national champion Spencer Lee won his first matchup of the 2021 NCAA Championships Thursday morning, downing Virginia’s Patrick McCormick, via technical fall, 17-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information throughout the day