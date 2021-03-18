Follow along: Iowa wrestling participates in Session I of the NCAA Championships
After claiming a Big Ten team title two weeks ago, Iowa wrestling now begins its pursuit of a national championship.
March 18, 2021
St. LOUIS — After claiming a team title at the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Iowa wrestling returned to the mat Thursday for the opening two sessions of the NCAA Championship.
133-pounds: Austin DeSanto vs. Paul Bianchi
In Iowa wrestling’s first matchup of the day, 133-pound senior Austin DeSanto downed Arkansas-Little Rock’s Paul Bianchi via technical fall, 19-4, in the second period.
125-pounds: Spencer Lee vs. Patrick McCormick
Two-time national champion Spencer Lee won his first matchup of the 2021 NCAA Championships Thursday morning, downing Virginia’s Patrick McCormick, via technical fall, 17-1.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information throughout the day
