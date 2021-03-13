WATCH: Guard Jordan Bohannon dispute criticism of head coach Fran McCaffery

Bohannon used the beginning of his postgame press conference Friday to weigh in on recent spats between Big Ten head coaches and officials and defend Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery congratulates Luka Garza after his final regular season game as a Hawkeye during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The Hawkeyes, celebrating senior day, defeated the Badgers, 77-73.

INDIANAPOLIS — After Iowa’s 62-57 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals Friday night, Hawkeye point guard Jordan Bohannon took the postgame podium and delivered an usual opening statement.

“I think Coach McCaffery has been treated very unfairly across the country in how he’s perceived,” Bohannon said. “He gets a T, and he’s portrayed as a bad person. Anyone who knows him as a person knows that’s not the case.”

Before he began taking questions at Iowa’s postgame press conference this evening, point guard Jordan Bohannon took some time to defend Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery, and weigh in on some recent and notable spats between Big Ten head coaches and officials: pic.twitter.com/EyJ0MBhU6D — Austin Hanson (@ahanson_41) March 13, 2021

Bohannon made the comment in light of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard’s actions in the Wolverines’ Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Maryland.

According to ESPN, Howard was assessed a double-technical foul and ejected from Friday’s game with 10:44 remaining in the contest after a brief shouting match with Terrapin head coach Mark Turgeon.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the conference office reviewed Friday’s incident and decided that no further action needed to be taken.

After the game, Howard apologized for his actions.

Big Ten Tournament semifinal action tips off Saturday at 12 p.m. and will air on CBS.