Iowa soccer falls against Northwestern

The Iowa soccer team was defeated by Northwestern, 2-0, Monday afternoon at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

The loss is the fourth of the season for the Hawkeyes, bringing their overall record to 0-4-1.

Northwestern outshot Iowa 7-0 in the first half, but Iowa kept the game scoreless at halftime. The second half was much more even in terms of shots taken, with both taking an even six shots. That didn’t stop the Wildcats from scoring two goals.

Northwestern’s Olivia Stone scored the opening goal and eventual game winner in the 52nd minute. The Wildcats’ second goal came off a free-kick just outside the box from Regan Steigleder in the 64th minute.

The scoring woes for the Hawkeyes continue as they were held scoreless for the fifth time this season. In their first three matches, the Iowa outshot Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana. It wasn’t until against Michigan where Iowa was outshot. Michigan was the first time Iowa held an opponent scoreless for the entire contest.

Iowa head soccer coach Dave DiIanni touched on the goal drought.

“I do think we’re a team that’s getting better,” DiIanni said in a release. “It’s hard because results are what show it and not only to the team but to the public. We are in a result driven business, and I believe we’re getting better in a lot of areas, but we have not been able to solve some things. Obviously, you can look at the statistics, we haven’t scored a goal in five games now. So, for that, you know, we need to be creating chances, opening it up, and sustaining possessions on top of the box.”

Until Northwestern’s goal in the 52nd minute, Iowa had held its opponents scoreless for 223 consecutive minutes. Those minutes include two scoreless halves against Indiana and Northwestern and the overtime draw against Michigan.

Junior Sara Wheaton played all 90 minutes Monday against Northwestern. Wheaton is the only Hawkeye this season to play the full length of every match.

The matchup against Northwestern will likely be Iowa’s last contest away from Iowa City. Iowa’s first “home” matches were in Bettendorf because of winter weather conditions. The Hawkeyes will return to the Iowa Soccer Complex Sunday in Iowa City if the field conditions permit it and the weather cooperates.

DiIanni said he like the effort, but the team is struggling in crucial areas where they need to excel.

“One of the areas where we’re struggling, and it has led to our four losses, has been in defending transition when we lose the ball and getting numbers behind the ball,” DiIanni said “A lot of that is mentality and effort. So, I liked a lot about how we played today. The problem is we are inconsistent as a group, and we’re losing in many areas that cost you games.”

Iowa will play host to Minnesota Sunday. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.