Iowa’s Spencer Lee repeats as Big Ten 125-pound champion

Iowa’s Spencer Lee works for back points against Purdue’s Devin Schroder during the finals of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Sunday, March 8, 2021. Lee won the match with a tech fall 21-3. Ryan Adams/The Daily Iowan)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — In a rematch of last season’s 125-pound Big Ten finals match, it was more of the same.

For the second year in a row, Spencer Lee defeated Purdue’s Devin Schroder to win a conference title. In the first finals match of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Bryce Jordan Center, Lee won by technical fall, 21-3.

Surprisingly, No. 7 seed Schroder scored first on the top-seeded Lee. Schroder notched a takedown early in the first period, but Lee went on a 21-1 run courtesy of plenty takedowns and near fall points to win the match.

Lee’s Big Ten title victory on Sunday came in his home state. The Murrysville, Pennsylvania, native is now a two-time Big Ten Champion and a two-time NCAA Champion at 125 pounds.

The senior is the first of six Hawkeyes competing in the finals during Sunday’s fourth session. All matches will air on the Big Ten Network.