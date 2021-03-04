Big Ten Conference set to welcome fans to postseason basketball tournaments

The 2021 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be held with limited fan attendance.

Hawkeye Elvis gestures toward a Michigan fan during the Iowa/Michigan Big Ten Tournament men’s basketball game in the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 15, 2019. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 74-53.

For the first time since early March 2019, the Big Ten Conference will allow fan attendance at a few of its events.

Per a Thursday release, the 2021 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be held with limited fan attendance. Approximately 2,500 fans will occupy Bankers Life Fieldhouse for each women’s basketball game, and about 8,000 attendees will be welcomed to Lucas Oil Stadium for each men’s basketball game.

After receiving approval from the Marion County Public Health Department, the decision was made jointly by Big Ten athletic directors and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each school’s ticket office. Further information will be distributed by university ticket offices. Discounted student ticket programs are expected to be offered.

Hawkeye season ticket holders from both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons will receive all-session ticket information today via email. The University of Iowa does not anticipate any ticket availability for the general public through its ticket office. Fans are encouraged to monitor ticketmaster.com for available tickets.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be utilizing mobile tickets only.

Fans attending the tournaments are encouraged to familiarize themselves with both venues’ health and safety protocols, as the policies and procedures were designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans.

The Big Ten Conference had banned fan attendance beginning in October when it reinstated its previously-canceled football season.

As of Thursday morning, no announcement has been made with regard to fan attendance at other league sporting events like the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships in University Park, Pennsylvania, March 6 and 7.

The 2021 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off March 9 with the men’s tournament to follow March 10.