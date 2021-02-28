Jordan Bohannon breaks Iowa men’s basketball program’s all-time assist record

The redshirt senior point guard surpassed Jeff Horner with his 613th career assist.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates a basket during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Bohannon was three-of-eight from distance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One week after Luka Garza became the Iowa men’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer, another Hawkeye became the program’s all-time assist king.

Redshirt senior point guard Jordan Bohannon dished out career assist No. 613 with 2:28 remaining in No. 9 Iowa’s Sunday contest with No. 4 Ohio State in Columbus. Bohannon stood at the top of the key before passing left to Joe Wieskamp, who swished a 3-pointer to give Bohannon the record.

The Marion, Iowa, native also holds the Hawkeye record for most 3-pointers (343 and counting).

Senior @JordanBo_3 is credited with his 613th assist in the first half surpassing Jeff Horner to becoming the program’s all-time assists leader. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/CZWhaNAlWP — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 28, 2021

Bohannon has three points, four rebounds, and three assists for the Hawkeyes in the first half. Iowa leads Ohio State, 42-28, at the break.

In five years as a Hawkeye, Bohannon has averaged 11.4 points and 4.5 assists per game.

Jeff Horner, who previously held the record, played in the Black and Gold from 2002-06 and averaged five assists per game in his career.