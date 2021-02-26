Iowa lawmaker introduces bill to require in-person graduation at Iowa’s public universities

A bill that was recently introduced in the Iowa legislature would require Iowa’s public universities to host in-person commencement in the summer of 2021. The bill would also allow guests to attend the ceremony

Gov. Kim Reynolds hugs a family member following the State of the State address in the house chamber of the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Des Moines. Gov. Reynolds highlighted in the address expansion of broadband internet, a push for in-person learning, and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bill that would require in-person graduation at Iowa’s public universities was recently introduced in the Iowa Legislature.

The University of Iowa announced a plan for a virtual commencement to take place in May. The UI plans to livestream the ceremony for students and families to watch from their homes.

In a campus-wide email sent to the UI community in February, the university said the right decision for the commencement ceremony is to maintain the health and safety of the entire UI campus community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know how much these ceremonies mean to our students and their families,” the campus email stated. “The university is committed to honoring our graduates and celebrating their achievements in a way that allows for participation from friends and family virtually.”

Like the UI, the University of Northern Iowa has also announced a virtual commencement plan.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.

Rep. Carter Nordman, R-Adel, said students should have in-person graduation because they are accommodating to the university’s protocols for safety and education procedures during the pandemic.

“They deserve an in-person graduation. I do believe an in-person graduation is doable based off of what we know about this virus, how to mitigate this virus, and the fact that there are going to be widely available vaccines by May,” Nordman said.

Nordman, the chair of the bill’s subcommittees, said he hopes the bill will begin the discussion with the state regent-governed public universities about looking at safe ways to hold in-person graduation.

Regents Senior Communications Director Josh Lehman wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that the regents will follow the bill if it moves through the legislative process, but he didn’t say whether the regents would support or oppose the bill.

Lehman wrote the regents will “continue to work with the legislature on all issues related to higher education.”

The bill instructs all public universities to allow, at minimum, two guests per student for the commencement ceremony.

In December, UI President Bruce Harreld told The DI in an interview that commencement would most likely be virtual because of the length of time it takes to plan.

“We need to plan and that’s got a lot of things that we have to videotape and get all together,” Harreld said. “If we get all of that together, we can then throw it away and have a live one relatively easy. I hope that’s where we end up.”