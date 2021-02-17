Iowa baseball pauses in-person activities

The Hawkeyes have paused all team related in-person activities in response to positive COVID-19 test results within their program.

Head Coach Rick Heller speaks to members of the press during baseball media day in the UI recreation building on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Iowa Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that its baseball program has paused all team related in-person activities at the direction of the University of Iowa medical team. The stoppage is Hawkeye baseball’s response to positive COVID-19 test results within its program.

Per a release, the Hawkeyes will continue to follow the Big Ten Conference’s health and safety protocols, and let Iowa’s medical team make a determination on any return to activities.

The Hawkeyes will open their conference-only schedule against Michigan in Round Rock, Texas, March 6. Iowa’s home-opener at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City against Nebraska is scheduled for March 19.