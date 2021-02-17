Iowa baseball pauses in-person activities
The Hawkeyes have paused all team related in-person activities in response to positive COVID-19 test results within their program.
February 17, 2021
Iowa Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that its baseball program has paused all team related in-person activities at the direction of the University of Iowa medical team. The stoppage is Hawkeye baseball’s response to positive COVID-19 test results within its program.
Per a release, the Hawkeyes will continue to follow the Big Ten Conference’s health and safety protocols, and let Iowa’s medical team make a determination on any return to activities.
The Hawkeyes will open their conference-only schedule against Michigan in Round Rock, Texas, March 6. Iowa’s home-opener at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City against Nebraska is scheduled for March 19.
