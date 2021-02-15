UI warns against COVID-19 scammers

In a campus-wide email on Monday, the university offered guidance on how to avoid scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa is reminding community members to be aware of scammers looking to take advantage of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a campus-wide email on Monday, the university warned people to look out for phishing, robo calls, and other scams.

The university warned community members to avoid opening emails unless they know the source and to not respond to messages about COVID-19 from unknown numbers. Additionally, the university reminded people to be cautious when they donate and beware of contact tracing scammers.

The university also advised that people don’t share their vaccine cards on social media, because it has information that scammers can use to steal someone’s identity. Instead, the university recommends sharing a photo of the vaccine sticker or putting a frame around a profile picture.

The UI reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 among students, and one among employees since Feb. 12.

Since Aug. 18, there have been a total of 2,976 cases among students and 435 among employees.