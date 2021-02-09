Cassioppi collects Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week honor

Iowa’s 285-pound Tony Cassioppi grapples with Nebraska’s David Jensen during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Cassioppi won by fall in 2:55.

Hawkeye heavyweight Tony Cassioppi has been named Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week, per a Tuesday morning release. The 285-pound Roscoe, Illinois, native split the weekly award with Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso, who pinned No. 5 Max Murin and defeated Purdue’s Trey Kruse via technical fall over the weekend.

In Iowa’s most recent meet – a triangular with Purdue and Ohio State held Feb. 7 – Cassioppi recorded two wins via fall. First, the sophomore pinned Purdue’s Dorian Keys in the first period. Then, he flattened No. 10 Tate Orndorff of Ohio State in four minutes and 52 seconds.

Cassioppi has won all three of his most recent matches by fall. Two of those victories came against top 10 opponents in his weight class.

Prior to Tuesday, Cassioppi had never received a Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor. An Iowa wrestler has now taken home a Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor on three occasions this season as 125-pound Spencer Lee has already won the award twice.

It is unknown when Iowa wrestling will return to the mat again as the program was forced to pause all team related in-person activities Monday to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Hawkeye wrestling room.