UI to continue COVID-19 mask and social distancing policies into spring semester

The UI will follow guidance from Johnson County’s face covering regulations and not change COVID-19 safety procedures going into the spring semester.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa will continue the same COVID-19 health and safety procedures despite new state regulations regarding the pandemic, the university said in a campus-wide email on Monday.

The UI expects for those on campus to follow the social distance guidelines and a face covering policy, the email said. The UI also prohibits in-person events that exceed 50 people and recommends those who many have symptoms of COVID-19 stay home.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted mask requirements and allowed bars and businesses to operate normally on Friday.

According to a press release from Iowa City, face coverings are still required in public places, like grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, retail stores, outside if keeping six feet away from others is not possible, and public transportation or private car service until May 31, 2021.

Since Feb. 5, the UI reported 10 new self-reported COVID-19 cases among UI students and employees. Seven students and three employee cases were recorded, while no UI students are in quarantine or self-isolation, the email said.