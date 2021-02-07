Rapid Recap: Late No. 17 Indiana rally too much for Iowa women’s basketball

In a back and forth game, Indiana’s late hot streak was enough to seal the win against Iowa.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark goes for a layup during a women’s basketball game against Purdue on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 87-81.

In a game where both teams went on big runs for large stretches of the game, No. 17 Indiana landed the final punch and won, 85-72, over Iowa on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is now (10-6, 6-6) in the 2020-21 season.

Mackenzie Holmes, Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardano Hillary, and Mackenzie Holmes all contributed over 15 points for Indiana, while Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 30 points.

Iowa got off to a quick start, with the Hawkeyes getting points from Clark and Monika Czinano. The early 11-6 lead would quickly evaporate as a mix of turnovers and good shooting saw Indiana get back in the game.

Iowa would get out to a big lead once again in the second quarter, with Clark contributing eight points in an 11-2 Iowa run early in the second quarter. Just like in the first quarter, Indiana fought back and reclaimed the lead going into the half, because of some solid defense and hot shooting to lead, 36-33.

Clark led both teams with 19 points in the half, while Warnock grabbed an impressive eight rebounds in the half.

Indiana rallied to start the second half thanks to great shooting all-around.

Iowa struggled to contain the balanced scoring effort from Indiana, as the Hoosiers managed to find success both in the paint and from the perimeter. Iowa got a lifeline late on in the third quarter. With the fouls piling up for Indiana, Czinano and several other Hawkeyes managed to get to the free throw line and cut the deficit.

Iowa tied things up early in the fourth, but Indiana immediately raced back out to an eight point lead and held on for the rest of the game.

Iowa travels to Nebraska on Wednesday for its next game, which will be streamed on BTN+. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.