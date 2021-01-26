Spencer Lee earns second-straight Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week honor

Iowa’s 125-pound Spencer Lee grapples with Purdue’s Devin Schroder during the final session of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ, on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Lee won by major decision 16-2, securing the 125-pound championship, and Iowa won the team title with 157.5 points.

Senior Spencer Lee has been named Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week for the second time this season, per a Tuesday morning release. The Big Ten Conference has doled out Wrestler of the Week honors twice this season, and Lee claimed a share of the award on both occasions.

This week, Lee split the award with fellow 125-pounder Eric Barnette. The sophomore Wisconsin Badger earned an upset win over Purdue’s Devin Schroder – who ranked second in the nation at 125-pounds behind Lee – via fall in the second period.

Lee garnered his share of the award by pinning Minnesota’s Patrick McKee in one minute, 53 seconds. McKee was ranked ninth heading into the matchup. The sophomore Gopher had even split the season’s first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor with Lee prior to their Jan. 22 bout.

Lee’s early win over McKee propelled the No. 1 Hawkeyes to a 35-4 victory over No. 15 Minnesota. The first-period fall was also the 18th of his career and his second this season.

Lee is now 24-0 all-time in Big Ten duals.

The Murrysville, Pennsylvania, native is currently riding a 25-match win streak that he will have a chance to extend on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as Iowa welcomes Illinois to Iowa City.