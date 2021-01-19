Iowa women’s basketball game at Maryland postponed

Iowa guard Kate Martin passes the ball during a women’s basketball game against Purdue on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 87-81.

The Iowa women’s basketball game at Maryland that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed, it was announced Tuesday night.

Iowa made the decision not to travel out of caution for Wednesday’s inauguration events in Washington, D.C. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The Big Ten supported Iowa’s decision. Both schools will work with the conference office to identify potential reschedule options. This was the second Iowa women’s basketball game postponed on Tuesday, as its game at Rutgers scheduled for Sunday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues inside the Rutgers program.

Iowa is scheduled to play its next game against Northwestern on Jan. 28 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The start time hasn’t been announced yet.