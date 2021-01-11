Tippett and Stoops elected to College Football Hall of Fame

The two former Hawkeyes were recognized for their contributions to college football on Monday.

Former Hawkeyes Andre Tippett and Bob Stoops have been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021 per a Monday release. Tippett was recognized for his efforts as a defensive end at Iowa, while Stoops’ remarkable coaching career at Oklahoma paved his way to college football’s hall of fame.

Tippett donned the Black and Gold from 1979 to 1981. During that time, the Newark, New Jersey, native became a 1981 consensus All-American, a team captain, and a two-time All-Big Ten honoree. Additionally, Tippett still holds the University of Iowa football single-season record for tackles-for-loss yardage, amassing 20 tackles that amounted to 153 lost yards for Hawkeye foes in 1980.

After a solid career at Iowa, Tippett was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 1982 NFL Draft. Tippett spent all of his 11-year NFL career with the Patriots. As a professional, Tippett was a five-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All-Pro, and the 1985 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Tippett’s football career has already helped him land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, and the National Iowa Varsity Club Hall of Fame.

“It is an unbelievable honor, not everybody gets that opportunity,” Tippett told hawkeyesports.com. “The College Football Hall of Fame, like the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is the highest honor you can get, especially after being out of college football for as long as I have. It’s impressive and it is a great honor.”

Beyond their College Football Hall of Fame induction class and alma mater, Tippett and Stoops are further linked as Hawkeye teammates.

Stoops played on the defensive side of the ball with Tippett. While the 6-foot-3 Tippett wreaked havoc up front for the Hawkeyes, Stoops sured up Iowa’s defensive backfield.

Stoops was a four-year starter at defensive back at Iowa from 1979 to 1982. Stoops’ efforts as a senior in 1982 earned him first-team All-Big Ten recognition.

Once his playing career concluded in 1982, Stoops returned to Iowa as an assistant coach under Hayden Fry from 1983 to 1987.

Stoops was part of Fry’s coaching staff that included the likes of current Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz, former Kansas State football head coach Bill Snyder, and former Wisconsin football head coach Barry Alvarez.

Stoops’ time as an assistant at Iowa propelled him to his College Football Hall of Fame coaching career at the University of Oklahoma. With the Sooners, Stoops posted a 79.8 career win percentage, going 190-48 during his 18-year tenure.

Stoops’ Sooners were college football’s national champions in 2000, and he is the only coach in history to win a national title and all four BCS bowl games over the course of his career.

Stoops was also a two-time National Coach of the Year and a six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year. In total, Stoops brought 10 Big 12 Conference titles to Norman, Oklahoma.

Stoops and Tippett will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 7 during the 63rd National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner.

Tippett and Stoops are part of a College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 that includes the likes of Eastern Illinois University quarterback Tony Romo, USC quarterback Carson Palmer, Clemson running back C.J. Spiller, and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” National Football Foundation Chairman and 1989 inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame Archie Manning told CBS Sports. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will also be inducted Dec. 7 as the 2020 enshrinement ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19.