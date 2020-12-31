Iowa wrestling announces 2020-21 schedule

The Hawkeyes will wrestle in seven regular season contests, followed by the Big Ten Tournament March 6 and 7.

Iowa’s 141-pound Max Murin grapples with Oklahoma State’s Dusty Hone during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 9 Oklahoma State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. No. 5 Murin defeated No. 12 Hone by major decision, 15-4, and the Hawkeyes defeated the Cowboys, 34-6.

The University of Iowa wrestling team announced its schedule for the 2020-21 season Thursday. The Hawkeyes will compete in seven regular season contests – three of which will come at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa will hit the mat for the first time in 2021 on Jan. 15 for a home match with Nebraska. The Hawkeyes’ schedule also features a home dual with Northwestern Feb. 19, and road duals against Minnesota, Penn State, and Wisconsin on Jan. 22, Feb. 12, and Feb. 21, respectively.

In addition to the duals, Iowa’s schedule also features two unique triangular meets. On Jan. 31, the Hawkeyes will host Illinois and Michigan, and on Feb. 7, Iowa will wrestle Purdue and Ohio State in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Per the Iowa Athletics release, the 2021 Big Ten Championships will be held March 6 and 7, as is traditional. The Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania, will play host to the tournament.

NCAA Wrestling Championships will wrap up the 2020-21 collegiate wrestling season March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

No fans will be allowed to attend wrestling meets at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season – with the exception of student-athletes’ immediate families.

Last season, Iowa wrestling was on track to win its first national title since 2010. Three Hawkeyes earned the top seed in their respective weight classes ahead of the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Before the tournament was canned because of COVID-19, all 10 wrestlers in Iowa’s primary lineup were seeded in the top 11 at their respective weights.

Based on point totals calculated from seeds, Iowa wrestling was projected to take the 2019-20 national title by more than 50 points. The Hawkeyes were 13-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big Ten during the 2020 regular season.

Iowa wrestling also claimed the 2020 Big Ten Tournament title, crowning three individual champions in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Head coach Tom Brands and senior Spencer Lee garnered a number of solo awards in 2019-20. Brands won the Big Ten and NWCA Coach of the Year awards, while Lee claimed the Hodge Trophy and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) James E. Sullivan Award. Additionally, Lee was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year and 2020 NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler.

Iowa was the only team in the country that boasted 10 All-Americans at the end of the 2020 season. Nine of those 10 wrestlers are returning in 2021, including the likes of Lee, 133-pound Austin DeSanto, 157-pound Kaleb Young, 165-pound Alex Marinelli, 174-pound Michael Kemerer, 184-pound Abe Assad, 197-pound Jacob Warner, and 285-pound Tony Cassioppi.

The hole in Iowa’s 2021 lineup comes at 149-pounds as Pat Lugo’s NCAA eligibility expired at the end of the 2019-20 season. Lugo was the top seed at 149-pounds last season before the NCAA Tournament was canceled.

Taking Lugo’s place is three-time All-American and Missouri transfer Jaydin Eierman. Nicknamed ‘The Riddler,’ Eierman has traditionally wrestled at 141-pounds. Last year, now-junior Max Murin wrestled at 141-pounds for Iowa.

Below is Iowa’s complete 2021 schedule:

Jan. 15 – Nebraska

Jan. 22 – at Minnesota

Jan. 31 – Illinois and Michigan (triangular)

Feb. 7 – at Purdue vs. Ohio State (triangular)

Feb. 12 – at Penn State

Feb. 19 – Northwestern

Feb. 21 – at Wisconsin.

Start times, television selections, and other broadcast information for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.