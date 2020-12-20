Opinion | Now is not the time to give up on the Hawkeyes

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) dunks during the second half of the Iowa v. Gonzaga basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon. Gonzaga defeated Iowa with a score of 99-88.

On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Iowa men’s basketball did not look stellar in its 99-88 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. But, now is not the time to wish the basketball season away or write the Hawkeyes off.

Iowa’s grander goals for the season are still in sight. A loss to the nation’s best team in December won’t keep the Hawkeyes out of the national championship conversation in March.

Iowa might drop a few spots when the new Associated Press Top 25 Poll is released, and that’s alright. But, where the Hawkeyes land will be dependent upon how AP voters examine Iowa’s loss on Saturday.

On the surface, an 11-point loss to Gonzaga doesn’t look impressive, especially considering the Hawkeyes trailed by as much as 20 in the game. But, a closer look at the game reveals Iowa’s loss isn’t as brutal as some believe it to be.

The Hawkeyes had an off day on Saturday, shooting just 18 percent from beyond the arc – their poorest 3-point shooting performance of the season. The heat the Bulldogs brought to the game didn’t help Iowa either. Gonzaga shot the ball at a 50 percent clip from downtown. According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, prior to Saturday’s game, the Zags hadn’t made 10 or more 3-pointers in a game since December of 2019. By the end of the first half Saturday afternoon, Gonzaga had already poured in 10 3-point shots.

The 3-point discrepancy is largely what contributed to Iowa’s margin of defeat. On the day, Gonzaga made nine more 3-pointers than Iowa did. Despite that, the Zags netted just one more field goal make than the Hawkeyes. Iowa made 35 shots from the floor and the Bulldogs made 36.

I don’t see Gonzaga hitting shots from distance at that clip for an extended period of time this season. I would also contend that 4-of-22 will go down as Iowa’s worst 3-point shooting performance of the year. So, the Hawkeyes deserve respect for only losing by 11 points on their worst shooting day and Gonzaga’s best.

Iowa was also uncharacteristically inaccurate from the charity stripe. On 26 attempts, the Hawkeyes missed 12 free throws. If Iowa makes all those free throws, it wins by one. If it makes eight or nine of those missed foul shots, the complexion of the game is changed.

Despite the cold shooting day, Iowa still had a chance to win the game late in the second half. The Hawkeyes trimmed what was a 20-point lead to eight. With 4:09 remaining in the game, the Hawkeyes trailed by 10. But, senior guard Jordan Bohannon proceeded to miss back-to-back 3-point tries. If he makes both shots, Iowa is down four with 3:37 remaining and is right back in the game.

During a postgame meeting with reporters, reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza noted that the Hawkeyes didn’t play their best basketball on Saturday and that they would certainly have a chance to win a rematch with Gonzaga.

Is an 11-point loss as good as a win or a close loss? No. But, that doesn’t mean Iowa fans should start cancelling the season or trying to curb their expectations. If anything, Saturday’s performance should solidify the Hawkeyes’ lofty goals. Even on their worst day and Gonzaga’s best, the Hawkeyes still hung in there and had a chance to win.

Iowa easily could’ve given up when the deficit ballooned to 20. Instead, the Hawkeyes fought back and nearly clawed their way into the game late in the second half.

The Hawkeyes should reflect on their loss positively, and realize that losing their first road game of the year to Gonzaga is nothing to be disappointed about because, had Iowa’s shooting just been average, it likely would’ve won the game. And going forward this season, I challenge anybody to find a team that can beat the Hawkeyes when their shooting is on.

Saturday’s game was an anomaly. Iowa will not play its worst basketball of the year against a team playing its best again this season. Remember, it’s only a nonconference game in December. Glory in March is still on the table for Iowa, even after a double digit loss on national television.