Grading Iowa’s performance in its 28-7 victory over Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes have won six straight games and have a favorable report card after the final week of the regular season.

Dec. 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) makes a touchdown after an 80 yrd. drive to the end zone during the fourth quarter of the Iowa v. Wisconsin football game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa defeated Wisconsin with a score of 28-7.

Iowa defeated Wisconsin 28-7 on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium to extend its winning streak to six games and finish the regular season 6-2.

Following an 0-2 start to the season, the Hawkeyes have had favorable grades during their streak. That continued this week.

Here’s how DI Pregame Editor Robert Read graded Iowa’s victory over Wisconsin.

Offense — B

For the second week in a row, Iowa’s offense turned it up in the second half.

After the first half was a punters dual dominate by two stout defenses, quarterback Spencer Petras connected with Ihmir Smith-Marsette for two touchdowns in the third quarter. Running back Tyler Goodson sealed the game with an 80-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Petras threw for 211 yards and Iowa ran for 127 as a team. Not bad against one of the best defenses in the country.

Defense — A+

Give Phil Parker all of the awards.

Iowa’s defense has been good for most of the season, but the unit had its best performance against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes only allowed 225 yards of total offense, and the only time the Badgers scored was following a muffed punt by Charlie Jones.

Jack Campbell stuffed a fourth down rushing attempt in the backfield in the first half, and late in the game picked off a fourth down passing attempt in the end zone. That interceptions ended a drive where the Badgers had first and goal at the Hawkeye five-yard line.

Chauncey Golston continued to dominate at the line of scrimmage, posting nine tackles and a sack.

The Hawkeyes forced punts most of the game, and held their ground even when the Badgers had good field position.

Wisconsin only ran for 56 yards and averaged 1.7 yards per rush.

Special Teams — B

Jones’ muffed punt and a peculiar illegal kicking penalty on punter Tory Taylor put the Hawkeyes in jeopardy at points in the second half. But the Hawkeye defense dominated, and these gaffs didn’t come back to get the special teams unit.

Keith Duncan two field goals in the first half, the only scoring in a game that was 6-0 at halftime.

Taylor averaged 42.1 yards on eight punts, most of those coming in the first half when points were hard to come by.