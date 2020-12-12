Garza overcomes foul trouble to lead Iowa past Iowa State

Iowa forward Luka Garza looks to shoot during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 105-77.

The first half of Iowa’s 105-77 win over Iowa State Friday night likely didn’t go the way reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, Luka Garza, had envisioned.

Garza picked up two quick fouls in the first 10 minutes of the game, forcing him to the bench, where he would sit for the 10 minutes and 48 seconds remaining the first half.

The Washington, D.C., native finished the first half with just nine points in seven minutes of action.

Garza started the second half on the floor, but he wouldn’t stay there for long. After making two quick layups, Garza picked up his third personal foul with 17:24 left in the game – putting him back on the sideline.

Then, Garza re-entered the game with 12:42 remaining and went on a tear. The senior center scored 21-straight points for the Hawkeyes in just over six minutes of action.

Garza’s burst swelled Iowa’s lead from 16 points to 25.

“I was definitely a little bit frustrated [in the first half],” Garza said. “Getting ticky-tack fouls is unlike me. I was just a little frustrated so I wanted to get out there and just kind of let loose. I was able to hit a couple and then I just kind of felt it for the rest of the game. I’m proud of the rest of our guys for taking care of business while I was out of the game.”

Garza attributes his run not only to his level of frustration, but also to the work he’s put in at practice and his teammates’ willingness to get him the ball.

“I think every summer I try to work on every part of my game,” Garza said. “I’ve definitely been working on my 3-point shot as usual. I think we’ve got a lot guys that can shoot the ball. We all work on our 3-point shots. It was great for our team to move the ball like we did today. Several guys got hot at different points. When we find the hot hand, we keep going to it. . . Our guards were so great at finding me in my spots to keep me going.”

Garza’s success both this season and in the second half Friday night has come, in part, from the backing of his coaches, especially head coach Fran McCaffery.

“[Garza’s] been shooting it really well, and I’ve said that, it’s not like it’s a secret” McCaffery said. “We really were looking for him once he got going. The beautiful thing about him is, he can score inside [and] he can score outside. He scores wherever you put him. Our plan was to move him around a little bit and give him that opportunity because a lot of people crowd him inside. So, you pop him out. He can make a move from there or shoot it from there. Tonight he was on fire. He’s got a great stroke. He really works on it. It’s great to see a guy that works that hard have that kind of success.”

In total, Garza was 13-of-14 on the night, shooting 6-of-7 from beyond the arc. Garza’s field goal percentage was nearly 93 percent when the final buzzer sounded as he shot at almost an 86 percent clip from downtown.

He finished the game with 34 points in 17 minutes of action.

“I think in practice at different points in my career I kind of felt this hot,” Garza said. “I’ve never hit this many 3s in a game in my career. I think it was four before right now, I’m guessing. I think that’s the most I’ve ever hit in a game. I’ve always been, as a big man, more leaning toward scoring on the inside and shooting a couple 3s a game. Over time, coach McCaffery has always talked to me about shooting more 3s, shooting more 3s. He’s kind of instilling that in me. It gives me confidence to go out there and shoot the ball. . . No matter what’s happening, I feel like I’m going to make every shot I take.”

On the season, Garza is averaging 30. 4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game as his National Player of the Year campaign presses forward.

Iowa’s next game will come at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Sunday afternoon for a 1 p.m. matchup with Northern Illinois.