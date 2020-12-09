Iowa-Gonzaga matchup to be held without fans

Despite the decision to go fanless, the game will still be held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Fall, South Dakota, Dec. 19.

Action is underway during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and North Carolina at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Fans will not be allowed to attend Iowa men’s basketball’s matchup with Gonzaga in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Dec. 19 in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Sanford Pentagon announced in association with Sanford Health Wednesday.

The Sanford Pentagon and Sanford Health have been working closely with both No. 3 Iowa and No. 1 Gonzaga to adapt to the guidelines both schools have implemented or have to abide by. State recommendations of Washington, Iowa, and South Dakota were also considered.

Both Iowa and Gonzaga’s traveling parties will adhere to the Big Ten’s COVID-19 testing protocols and remain in a controlled environment throughout their stay in South Dakota.

Players on both teams will enter the 160,000-square-foot, 3,200-seat arena through a specified entrance. From there, they will only have access to the lower level of the facility.

A limited number of the student-athletes’ family members will be allowed to enter the Pentagon. All attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

All tickets to the event that were previously sold will be refunded.

Gonzaga in still in the midst of a COVID-19-induced pause of basketball activities that will end Dec. 14.