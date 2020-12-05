Iowa women’s basketball defeats Wisconsin to move to 3-0 on the season

Iowa’s Gabbie Marshall prepares to shoot the ball during a game against Drake University on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs, 79-67.

Iowa women’s basketball defeated the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season and extend its home win streak to 38.

Freshman point guard Caitlin Clark struggled for the first time this season. In the first half, Clark shot 3-of-13 from the field for 10 points. She picked up steam in the second half, finishing the game with 23 points on 8-of-23 shooting in her Big Ten debut.

Sophomore Gabbie Marshall also impressed on both offense and defense Saturday with three steals and 15 points.

Junior center Monika Czinano joined Clark and Marshall in double digit scoring, recording 18 points.

As a team, the Hawkeyes pieced together a 47.2 percent shooting percentage compared to the Badgers’ 43.5 percent shooting percentage.

The Hawkeyes next game takes them back out of the Big Ten. Iowa will play Iowa State Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as part of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk series.