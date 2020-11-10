Transfer wide receiver Charlie Jones dazzled Hawkeye fans in a breakout performance against Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium last Saturday.

The former Buffalo Bull netted 105 yards in punt returns against the Spartans — including one 54-yard return for a touchdown.

Jones also contributed in the running game. The junior carried the ball twice for 38 yards — a 16 yards per carry average.

Before Iowa’s season kicked off, Jones’ teammates and coaches sung his praises, but that hadn’t transferred to on-field success against Iowa’s first two opponents — Purdue and Northwestern.

I know it’s just one breakout game, and that Jones’ efforts could amount to an anomaly in the grand scheme of the 2020 football season, but first impressions matter.

With Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the sideline because of a team-enforced suspension following an OWI, Jones proved to be the explosive player the Hawkeyes needed to fill in for Smith-Marsette.

Jones took advantage of the opportunity he received last Saturday, and I expect him to capitalize on chances he gets in the future.