Iowa softball appoints new Director of Operations

The University of Iowa softball team named Matthew Meyer its new Director of Operations Monday.

The University of Iowa’s softball team has a new Director of Operations. According to head coach Renee Gillispie, University of Buffalo alumnus Matthew Meyer will serve as Iowa softball’s Director of Operations.

Meyer has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and is working toward a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration.

Prior to his arrival at the University of Iowa, Meyer worked in the University of Buffalo’s athletics department. Most recently, Meyer worked as Buffalo softball’s Director of Operations. Meyer was also Director of Buffalo Softball Managerial staff from 2013 to 2017.

Meyer brings a diverse skillset to Iowa’s athletics department. At Buffalo, he was also the volleyball team’s Director of Operations.

The NCAA has yet to make a formal announcement with regard to the start of the 2021 collegiate softball season.

Before the 2020 season was abruptly ended by COVID-19, Gillispie and her Hawkeyes were 17-5, sitting atop the Big Ten. Iowa was on pace for its best season since 2009 – in which the Hawkeyes won 42 games.

Last season, if completed, would’ve been one of resurgence for Iowa softball as the Hawkeyes went 19-32 in the last full season they played in 2019.