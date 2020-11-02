Kittle could miss rest of season, King traded to Titans

At the halfway point of the NFL season, former Hawkeye football players are making headlines around the league.

Iowa tight end George Kittle holds up the ball after scoring a touchdown during the Iowa-Nebraska game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2015. Kittle scored the first touchdown of the game.The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 28-20, to finish off a perfect regular season.

As the NFL reached the halfway point of its unpredictable and turbulent 2020 season, former Hawkeye players made headlines around the league for a variety of different reasons.

Three tight ends that made Kinnick home and one past Iowa defensive back were among the talk of the league following Sunday’s games and on Monday leading up to the league’s trade deadline.

Here’s the latest news on George Kittle, Desmond King, and other former Hawkeyes around the league.

Kittle sidelined with foot injury

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Kittle, the highest-paid tight end in league history, has a small fracture in his foot that was revealed while doing testing. Kittle left the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday in the fourth quarter because of the injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that Kittle is out for eight weeks and may not return this season. The 49ers lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and sit at 4-4 on the season.

Perhaps the league’s most popular tight end, Kittle has 37 receptions for 474 yards and two touchdowns this season. Kittle missed two games earlier this season with a sprained MCL in his left knee. In other San Francisco injury news, starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out for at least six weeks with a high right ankle sprain.

Former Iowa QB C.J. Beathard is now the backup quarterback for the 49ers behind Nick Mullens.

Desmond King dealt to Titans

King, who achieved All-American status at Iowa in his last two seasons in Black and Gold, was an All-Pro safety with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018. But after a slight decline in production a year ago and a lack of playing time through the first half of this year, King is headed to Tennessee.

Rapoport reported Monday that the Chargers will send King to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 6th-round draft pick.

After seeing action in six games for the Chargers this season and only playing limited snaps, King will join a Titans secondary that will likely use him as soon as it can.

Tennessee’s defensive secondary has dropped off since last season, when it allowed under 225 passing yards per game. This season they are giving up nearly 270 yards through the air on average. Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns against the Titans to help seal a 31-20 win for his team.

The Titans have struggled with injuries to their defensive backs all year and King should provide both depth and skill as Tennessee looks toward another push for the playoffs. King joins another former Hawkeye in Tennessee’s secondary — safety Amani Hooker.

Fant and Hockinson lead their teams in receptions

Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson were both reliable targets for their quarterbacks during Sunday’s games. Fant and Hockenson each caught seven passes, Fant on nine targets and Hockenson on 10.

While Hockenson’s Detroit Lions team was beaten soundly by the Colts, Fant’s team, the Denver Broncos, pulled off a miracle comeback.

Fant accounted for 47 receiving yards for the Broncos, including a crucial grab during the team’s game-winning drive that ended in a last-second touchdown to defeat the Chargers and complete an improbable comeback.

Denver was down by 10 points with under eight minutes left in the game and 21 points behind in the third quarter. The Chargers have blown a double-digit lead in half of their games this year.