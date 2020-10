An Illinois man charged with theft.

Mikhal D. Wynn, 21, was charged Oct. 22 with first degree theft and providing false identification.

According to the arrest affidavit, a black Chevy was found through a parking violation and had been stolen days earlier. The defendant claimed he borrowed it from his uncle, but he could not provide a name. The car was estimated to be worth $15,000.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony.